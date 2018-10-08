Save $50 on an Alexa-powered sound bar

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hey, metro-Detroit folks... if you were planning to attend tonight's Cheapskate program at the Livonia Public Library, I'm sorry to say it's canceled. My next program is in November and I'll share more details as the date gets closer.

In related news, I awoke today to stabbing pains in my neck and shoulder -- thanks, stupid body! -- so this is going to be a short, to-the-point deal post.

The point: A good sound bar will elevate your TV- and movie-watching experience like few other accessories.

The deal: For a limited time, Amazon has the Polk Command Bar for $249, a savings of $50. There are cheaper sound bars, to be sure, but this one has two great perks: a wireless subwoofer and built-in Alexa.

The latter is relatively new to the sound-bar market, following in the footsteps of products like the $399 Sonos Beam. Although I'm definitely suffering from Alexa fatigue -- can we just stop putting it into every single product? -- it absolutely makes sense in a speaker, especially one that lives in your living room.

That said, I haven't tried it myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Polk Command Bar review. Verdict: "The best Alexa-compatible sound bar yet."

And I'm just going to leave it there, because ow, ow, ow. I do, however, have some tasty bonus deals for you...

Now playing: Watch this: Polk's Command Bar is the sound bar for Alexa fans

Bonus deal: I'm not here to comment on the quality of mass-produced pizza. Some folks like it, some don't. I'm merely here to inform you that when you buy a regular-priced Papa John's pizza, you can get a second one (equal or lesser value) free with promo code OCTBOGO.

Make sure you enter that code before you start your order. It's good through Oct. 12.

Bonus deal No. 2: Admit it: You've always wanted to be the cool house that hands out full bars on Halloween. Today only, Amazon is making that option more affordable: You can get a 30-pack of assorted Hershey bars (including Kit Kat and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups) for $13.49 and a 30-bar Reese's variety pack for $17.99.

Bonus deal No. 3: Breathe new life into old over-the-ear headphones by plugging in this $7.50 Bluetooth adapter. Normally $20, it should fit many full-size over-the-ear headphones that have removable cords.

