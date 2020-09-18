Save 25% on all Halloween costumes at Spooktacular Creations

Spooktacular Creations

I don't know what Halloween is going to look like this year, especially for kids. I, for one, will welcome a night of dressing up, acting silly and eating candy.

Honestly, though, I've always bristled at the price of Halloween costumes, which is why I'm excited to share this deal. For a limited time, you can get with promo code CNETSPECIAL. (Yep, it's an exclusive.) Shipping is free on orders of $40 or more.

Spooktacular offers a wide selection of costumes for men, women, kids, toddlers and even babies. There are onesies, inflatables (including the ), matching and coordinating options for couples, and various props and accessories.

Take note, however, that this is prime buying time for Halloween costumes; a few items in the catalog are already sold out, and soon the pickings will get slim.

If you're interested, Spooktacular is based in Arizona, as is its parent company, which manufacturers and distributes a variety of items -- costumes among them.

By the way, if you decide to dress up like a dino, make sure you're also wearing the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch. T-Rex! Eh? Eh? (I'll show myself out.)

Add a digital antenna to your TV for $15

WeGuard

If you're cutting various TV cords in an effort to save money, there's one you should keep: The one that leads to a TV antenna, which you can use to pull down all the local stations (in high-def, no less).

Don't have such an antenna? Here's a super affordable option: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code XRURQDXW. That's 50% off the regular price.

This flat, black square can stand on its own or hang on a wall. It connects to your TV's antenna input; you'll also need power in the form of a USB port. If your TV has one, great. If not, there's an AC adapter included.

WeGuard promises a range of up to 120 miles, though there are a lot of factors (including antenna placement and your location) that determine how many channels you'll actually get. Head to AntennaWeb to help determine what kind of gear is best for your area.

In my experience, these antennas work great for some folks and not great for others. Again, it just depends. But for $15, it's certainly worth a try. If it doesn't work well, return it!

Now playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord for $10: installing an indoor antenna

