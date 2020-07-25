Save $120 on a Segway Ninebot ES2 electric scooter

Segway

What makes more sense: constantly spending money to rent a Bird, Lime or similar scooter (and hoping you can find one when you need it) or just buying one of your own? If you use them often enough, owning your own makes a lot of sense. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter ES2 Foldable Electric Scooter for $469 with promo code CNETES2. That's $120 off the regular price, shipped with no sales tax for any order outside New York state. It's the all-time lowest price we've ever seen on this scooter.

The Segway ES2 Electric Scooter is a speedy scooter that's ideal for quick trips to pick up groceries or take-out from the neighborhood stores -- something you might be doing a lot of during these pandemic days. It offers a top speed of 15.5 mph and a range of 15 miles. Even so, the ES2 is reasonably lightweight; it weighs 27 pounds and folds up so you can carry it onto mass transit, fit in a car trunk or store it in the corner of your coat closet.

