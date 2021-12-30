Save $10 when you spend $40 or more on select clothing, shoes and accessories at Target

Target/Screenshot by CNET

Need to grab a few pieces for your wardrobe as we move into the new year? Right now Target is helping you dress to impress and look good for less by taking now through Jan 1. Hats, sunglasses, bags, sneakers, boots, coats, button-downs, polos, belts, jeans and just about anything else you can think of are all part of the deal.

When you look your best, you'll feel your best, so take a look at the massive selection of items included and grab the things you'll need to get you through the winter. To save time, you can check out the links below to find exactly what you're looking for:

Women's







Men's