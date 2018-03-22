'Santa Clarita Diet' season 2 now on Netflix

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and (sometimes) Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

If you're unfamiliar with "Santa Clarita Diet," the show focuses on a family who is dealing with a particularly unusual problem. Drew Barrymore's character, Sheila, is now undead and desires human flesh. So her family helps her with that, as a good family does. It's an easily binge-able show and season 2 carries the story forward with a great deal of humor.

HBO's streaming services will have some fun stuff starting on Sunday, March 25. A new Bill Hader television show called "Barry" arrives. Hader plays Barry, who is a contract killer but discovers that acting is a passion of his. Also on that day, "Silicon Valley" returns for its fifth-season premiere.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Netflix will soon get a Seth Rogen comedy special called "Hilarity for Charity," which will feature Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Tiffany Haddish, The Muppets and more. The special is recording on Saturday, March 24 and will stream on Netflix in April.

