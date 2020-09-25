Samuel L. Jackson reportedly starring in Nick Fury show for Disney Plus

Marvel

The Marvel tough guy with the eyepatch may be coming to Disney Plus. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Nick Fury in a new original series for Disney Plus, Variety reported on Friday. Representatives for Disney Plus and Jackson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Variety's sources didn't share any release date or title information (come on -- just call it Fury, or Nick Fury, and we're good). But the publication said Jackson will star (duh) and Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) will write and serve as executive producer.

Jackson's been playing Fury since Iron Man in 2008, and was last seen portraying the S.H.I.E.L.D. leader in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home (although a post-credits twist showed Fury taking a space vacation while Skrull leader Talos posed as the character).

As CNET sister site ComicBook.com notes, Jackson has been frequently asked if he'll play Fury in his own movie or series, and the actor has been enthusiastic about the possibility.

The coronavirus outbreak has postponed the next big-screen MCU movie, Black Widow, meaning 2020 will be the first year since 2009 without a new Marvel film.