Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung may be following the lead of Oppo and exiting the 4K Blu-ray player market, according to a Forbes report.

After launching its first 4K players in 2017, the company didn't add any new players to its lineup in 2018. A high-end player for 2019 along the lines of its UBD-M9500 was in the works, the report says, but has now been scrapped.

One of the reasons for pulling out could be that the existing players' format support has lagged behind the rest of the industry. For example, instead of supporting Dolby Vision, Samsung created its own version of HDR10, HDR10+, which was designed for use in streaming and physical media.

Competitor Oppo was the first company to support both HDR10 and Dolby Vision but announced it was ending production of its 4K Blu-ray players in April 2018.

Meanwhile Sony announced the M2 player at CES 2019 with support for Dolby Vision and Panasonic recently released the high-end DP-UB9000 player in Europe and Australia.

Representatives from Samsung didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.