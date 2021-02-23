Samsung teases new TVs for 'Unbox & Discover' event on March 2

Samsung

Samsung on Monday released a teaser video for its upcoming "Unbox & Discover" event at which it promises to "redefine the role of the TV in 2021."

The teaser video doesn't reveal many details about what to expect at the March 2 event. In the video, we see giant boxes landing at cities and locations around the world -- like in some ominous alien-invasion movie. The tone quickly flips when cute, smiling faces bring the boxes to life, and people wave and take selfies with them.

Samsung has already announced several new TV models for this year. At CES 2021 in January, the company unveiled four series of Neo QLED TVs, ranging in size from 55 to 85 inches and including both 4K and 8K resolution. Samsung's Neo QLED TVs, which are available for preorder now and arriving in March, start at $1,600. Samsung also showed off an even slimmer model of The Frame, a TV that's meant to look like a framed photo or wall art.

The Unbox & Discover event kicks off at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT on March 2 and will be livestreamed on Samsung's website.

