You know Galaxy. Now, meet Odyssey:

It's a new VR headset, from Samsung, designed for your Windows PC. It's coming Nov. 6 for $499 (roughly £375 or AU$640). As of 11:00am PT, it's now totally official, after originally leaking in a Microsoft product page this morning.

To tell you the truth, it doesn't look all that special, because it's just one in a barrage of Windows VR headsets coming this fall: Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo all have them too. But the Odyssey has two things they don't: Samsung's increasingly sought-after AMOLED screens, and built-in headphones from audio partner AKG.

AMOLED technology generally offers far deeper blacks than the LCD panels every other PC manufacturer is building into their headsets, which can be quite useful for a realistic VR experience. Plus, Samsung's panels appear to be higher resolution too -- while every other Windows Mixed Reality headset has a resolution of 1,440x1,440 pixels per eye, Samsung's displays will apparently offer more vertical real estate at 1,440x1,600 pixels.

(For context, those are notably higher-res than the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, which offer just 1,080x1,200 pixels per eye.)

Built-in headphones, meanwhile, are just plain convenient for VR -- you don't have to worry about cords getting tangled, or whether the band of your existing headphones will fit around the headset's straps. We've definitely preferred having them on the Oculus Rift, compared to the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR, which require you to plug in additional parts.

But there's a lot we don't yet know about Samsung's headset. Is it any good? Is it comfortable? We'll need to find out -- not to mention whether it's worth $499, as much as you'd pay for a complete Oculus Rift kit, and more than Microsoft's other partners are asking for their Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

So far, we've been cautiously optimistic about Microsoft's Windows Mixed Reality platform. It's neat how the headset's built-in cameras mean you don't need to mount base stations around your room. (You do with the existing Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR.) But we haven't yet tried it under real-world conditions, only in fairly dim rooms, and we had some tracking issues in early demos.

Plus, like most VR platforms, we're still waiting for a killer app that'll make us want to buy it. I'm still waiting for the other shoe to drop.

But in a stage demo of the Fall Creators' Update for Windows 10, which adds full support for these headsets, they seem improved for everyday Windows deskop use. There's a new feature called Snap to App that lets you instantly teleport to a comfortable viewing distance from windows you pin to the walls of your virtual house, and you can just ask the Cortana voice assistant to move or resize windows with voice commands. Because the system can track your gaze, you only need to say "Move this here," or "Bigger" to get the system to understand your commands.

As far as hardware's concerned, Microsoft is hoping that it can make VR headsets as simple as PC monitors -- you just plug one in, and it works, with no additional setup, and no worry about whether your friends' devices are compatible with yours. "If you have an HP and I have a Dell, we'll be able to play a game against each othe without having to worry about it, in the same way we don't worry about which manufacturer's monitor is connected to our PC," says Microsoft's Greg Sullivan, a director in the company's Windows and Devices group.

We'll let you know if Samsung's headset is the one to buy when we've had more time with it this fall.