Samsung Display will reportedly stop making LCD panels this year

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung Display will stop making LCD panels at its South Korean and Chinese factories by the end of 2020, CNET sister site ZDNet reported Tuesday. It'll apparently move workers onto its quantum dot (QD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) production.

The company has two production lines in its native South Korea and two LCD-only factories in China, Reuters noted, and hasn't determined what it'll do with the latter yet. Most of the LCD panels made in these factories are used in Samsung Electronics' TVs.

Last October, it announced a five-year 13.1 trillion won (about $10.7 billion) investment in upgrading its production line for QD displays for future TV models.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.