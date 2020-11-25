Salesforce may be looking to buy Slack, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Salesforce has recently held talks with workplace chat app Slack about a possible acquisition, according to reports Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

While there's no guarantee the talks will lead to a deal, it would potentially be Salesforce's largest acquisition ever, according to the Journal. Shares of Slack rose nearly 30% on Wednesday following the media reports.

Slack has been busy releasing updates this year amid in uptick in remote work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In October, the company teased new features including push-to-talk audio calls, Instagram-like stories and letting people from any company send you direct messages.

Salesforce and Slack didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.