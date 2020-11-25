CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Black Friday deals on Jabra, AirPods Best Nintendo gifts Black Friday laptop deals PS5 restock Elon Musk Taylor Swift

Salesforce may be looking to buy Slack, report says

The corporate software maker reportedly made an acquisition offer.

slack-logo-phone-6497
Angela Lang/CNET

Salesforce has recently held talks with workplace chat app Slack about a possible acquisition, according to reports Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal and Reuters

While there's no guarantee the talks will lead to a deal, it would potentially be Salesforce's largest acquisition ever, according to the Journal. Shares of Slack rose nearly 30% on Wednesday following the media reports. 

Slack has been busy releasing updates this year amid in uptick in remote work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In October, the company teased new features including push-to-talk audio calls, Instagram-like stories and letting people from any company send you direct messages.

Salesforce and Slack didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. 

See also

Now playing: Watch this: Gifts to make working from home easier
5:05