Russia's election hacking reached 39 US states, says report

Russia's hacking of the US electoral system during the 2016 presidential election was more extensive than previously thought, according to a Bloomberg report. Voter data was breached in 39 states, a source told them, which is nearly double the number previously reported.

This information comes just days after an NSA report authenticated by CBS News revealed widespread cyberattacks on more than 100 local government organizations and a voting software firm leading up to the 2016 election.

An FBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to our request for comment.