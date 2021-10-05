Russian director and movie star rocket to orbit to film a feature flick

Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via Getty Images

A Russian movie star and director have joined the growing but still tiny group of humans who have made the trip to space. Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Jared Isaacman have all taken the trip, and Star Trek actor William Shatner is on deck, but this week film director Klim Shipenko and actor Yulia Peresild are the latest to leave Earth's atmosphere.

On Tuesday, a Soyuz capsule docked with the International Space Station, and the pair, along with their cosmonaut chaperone, Anton Shkaplerov, joined seven other astronauts already living in orbit.

Shipenko and Peresild will be filming a Russian movie called Challenge during their 12-day stay in orbit.

At a press conference for ISS Expedition 66 on Monday, Peresild said she was looking forward to seeing months of training for the mission finally pay off.

"We worked really hard, and we are really tired," said the award-winning 37-year-old actor. "It was psychologically, physically and morally hard. But I think that once we achieve the goal, all that will seem not so difficult and we will remember it with a smile."

"I am proud of being entrusted with such a mission -- to fly without professionals, cosmonauts, astronauts," added Shkaplerov.

While it looks to be the first space-filmed footage to end up in a feature-length movie, it won't be the first shot on the ISS: Video game developer and entrepreneur Richard Garriott filmed a sci-fi short during his stay as a passenger, having paid his own way to orbit in 2008. The Russian flick may also help inform how a space-based project involving NASA, SpaceX and Tom Cruise eventually plays out.

Shipenko, who has some of the most popular Russian films ever in his portfolio, and Peresild will stay on the ISS for 12 days before returning via a different Soyuz capsule. Shkaplerov will remain on board for a full expedition, likely for about six months.

The liftoff of the Soyuz rocket and MS-19 capsule took place at 1:55 a.m. PT Tuesday. You can rewatch the launch below. Peresild and Shipenko are expected to return to earth on Oct. 16.