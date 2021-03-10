Russia throttles Twitter speed over claims of illicit content

Afp / AFP/Getty Images

Russian regulators announced Wednesday that Twitter speeds would be slowed in the country over claims that the site has failed to crack down on illegal content. The slowdown affects all mobile device connections and half of stationary computing devices.

Roskomnadzor -- Russia's federal communications oversight service -- accused Twitter of failing to take down child pornography on its platform, along with content that encourages drug use and suicide among minors.

"In order to protect Russian citizens, and forcing the Internet service to comply with the legislation on the territory of the Russian Federation in relation to Twitter, since March 10, 2021 centralized response measures have been taken. Namely, the primary slowdown of the service speed," Roskomnadzor said in a translated statement.

The move follows similar pushback against the social media platform from authorities in Turkey and India. Roskomnadzor said if Twitter fails to take action on the complaints, it may fully block the site in the country.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.