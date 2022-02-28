Russia Booted From FIFA and UEFA Soccer Events, Including World Cup

FIFATV

Russian teams will be suspended from taking part in international soccer competitions until further notice, FIFA and UEFA said Monday. That means Russia won't be able to play its World Cup playoff semifinal match against Poland, which was set for March 24.

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," reads a joint statement from the international soccer governing body and its European counterpart.

"Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine," the statement continues. "Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."

The news comes after UEFA said last week it was moving the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris. Earlier on Monday, the International Olympic Committee urged international sports federations to bar Russian athletes and officials from global sporting events.