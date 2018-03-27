CNET también está disponible en español.

Rudy Giuliani doesn't know how to wear Apple AirPods

A Republican strategist posts a picture of himself with White House cybersecurity adviser Rudy Giuliani, but the Twitterverse notes that something's amiss.

White House cybersecurity adviser Rudy Giuliani posed for a quick photo with Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who posted the shot as part of what would normally be just an everyday tweet. As is often the case with the internet, however, once people took a look, they saw that something was off.

Mr. Giuliani... that's not how you wear AirPods.

It was a short time before people noticed his AirPods were pointing in the wrong direction. To give him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he does it for comfort, or maybe it's to make him more aerodynamic, but whatever the reason, the Twitterati had a field day.

Check out some of the responses:

Then the GIFs and doctored  images started rolling in:  

Of course, you always have to add Keanu Reeves whenever possible:

