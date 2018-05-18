Getty Images

The question is not really where will you be able to watch the Royal wedding on Saturday, but more like where won't you be able to watch it.

As well as showing on pretty much every TV channel and every news site on the internet, you'll also be able to stream the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live on YouTube. Viewers around the world will be able to watch the live stream on the Royal Family's YouTube channel, starting at 12 noon UK time -- that's 7 a.m. ET or 4 a.m. PT.

Did we need another option to keep an eye on the day's events? Maybe not, but you can't argue with YouTube's universality and livestreaming capabilities for getting the job done.

The stream will follow the wedding procession, marriage ceremony at Windsor Castle and other events throughout the day. Afterwards, the footage will be shown again so you'll be able to enjoy the event no matter what your location or time zone.