Meghan and Harry should hire these #RoyalWeddingBands

Wedding bands tend to get a bad rap as groups that spit out endless covers of Kool & The Gang's Celebration and Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't have to worry about those cliches during their royal nuptials on Saturday if they take Twitter's recommendations for #RoyalWeddingBands.

Twitter is erupting with band-name mash-ups that play on royal wedding themes, sparked in part by a push from @MusicalHashtags. Here are some more gems.

Tower of Power of London#RoyalWeddingBands — Cap'n Graybeard (@TysonFromABQ) May 18, 2018

Queens Of Throne Age #RoyalWeddingBands — nirmal (@nirmal88sun) May 18, 2018

Divine Right Said Fred #RoyalWeddingBands — Kris Starring (@kstarvideo) May 18, 2018

#RoyalWeddingBands



Insane Crown Posse — Blow My Mind 🗯 Free Graphic Novel (@AffinPub) May 18, 2018

Buckingham Palace in Chains #RoyalWeddingBands — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) May 18, 2018

There's always someone who wants to take the lazy way out of the hashtag challenge:

How about Prince or Queen for #RoyalWeddingBands — Frank W (@frankofsandiego) May 18, 2018

And it's okay if you saw #RoyalWeddingBands on Twitter and got a little confused by the content.

Am I the only person who clicked this hashtag expecting to see rings? #RoyalWeddingBands — Andrea Clark (@Andrea_Clark) May 18, 2018

Finally, we'll leave you with one of the more bizarre entries, which wins points for being both out of left field and fun to say.

Simon and Marklefunkle #RoyalWeddingBands — Paul B (@isleseeya) May 18, 2018

Harry and Meghan are expected to have some real musicians involved in their celebration, with an organist and choir scheduled for the ceremony and a DJ and live band at the reception. So they may all end up shouting the chorus to Sweet Caroline after all.