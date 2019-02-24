Roma wins Netflix top Oscars but falls short of best picture

Netflix may have finally broken into the last area of Hollywood it has yet to conquer: the Oscars.

This Sunday, Netflix won multiple Oscars as the awards ceremony stretched on, with Alfonso Cuarón winning for Roma's directing and its cinematography, and Roma itself winning foreign language film. Netflix's Period. End of Sentence also won in the documentary short category.

But Roma fell short of the ultimate prize, a best picture Oscar.

Of Netflix's 15 nominations, other contenders bested the streaming giant in different categories, including Roma's nominations for leading actress, supporting actress, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and original screenplay, as well as The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' nominations for costume design, original song and adapted screenplay. Netflix had a second nominee, End Game, in the documentary short category that lost out to its Period. End of Sentence.

Even without a best picture Oscar, the victories marked a big night for Netflix. Roma, the black-and-white period piece hailed as Cuarón's masterpiece, was nominated in 10 categories, tying with The Favourite for the most nominations this year, and it won three.

Netflix was relying on Roma, which won the Golden Globe for best foreign language motion picture and a Bafta for best film, to finally earn it Oscar prestige in top categories. The wins burnish Netflix's credibility as a go-to place for top-tier original films. While Netflix is known for prestige television series like The Crown or Orange Is the New Black, the streaming service's films have gotten the cold shoulder from the Oscars in the past.

Last year, Amazon beat Netflix to become the first streaming service to be nominated for a best picture Oscar nod, for Manchester by the Sea. Though the bleak film won statues for best actor and best original screenplay, it didn't cinch the best picture title -- leaving unclaimed the crown for first streamer to actually win a best picture Oscar.

Now playing: Watch this: Netflix's price hikes are coming quick

The Oscars haven't totally overlooked Netflix. Its documentaries have been perennial nominees. The company also won an Oscar for documentary short film in 2017 for The White Helmets, about volunteer rescue workers in bomb-ravaged Syria, and it took home a feature-film documentary Oscar last year for Icarus, about doping among competitive cyclists. And Mudbound, a period drama, racked up four nominations last year.

But that pales in comparison to Netflix's Emmys track record for TV programming. Netflix tied juggernaut HBO for the most Emmy wins last year, and it beat HBO in the number of nominations for the first time.

