Roma early Oscar wins hint Netflix may finally conquer film's top award

Netflix may have finally broken into the last area of Hollywood it has yet to conquer: the Oscars.

Sunday, Netflix won Oscars early in the awards ceremony, with Alfonso Cuarón winning for cinematography and Roma winning foreign language film. Cuarón's cinematography statue was Netflix's first award of the night.

Of Netflix's 10 nominations, other contenders bested Netflix in different categories, including Roma's nominations for supporting actress, production design, sound editing and sound mixing, as well as The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' nomination for costume design.

The victory could presage a big night for Netflix, which is nominated for 15 Oscars this year, the most ever. Roma, the black-and-white period piece hailed as Cuarón's masterpiece, is nominated in 10 categories, including best picture. The Coen Brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is nominated for three Oscars, and Netflix has two documentary shorts in the running for that category, End Game and Period. End of Sentence (which would win the Oscar for awkward grammatical title structure if such a category existed).

Netflix is hoping Roma, which won the Golden Globe for best foreign language motion picture and a Bafta for best film, will finally win it the height of Oscar prestige. It would burnish Netflix's credibility as a go-to place for top-tier original films. While Netflix is known for prestige television series like The Crown or Orange Is the New Black, the streaming service's films have gotten the cold shoulder from the Oscars in the past.

Last year, Amazon beat Netflix to become the first streaming service to be nominated for a best picture Oscar nod, for Manchester by the Sea. Though the bleak film won statues for best actor and best original screenplay, it didn't cinch the best picture title -- leaving unclaimed the crown for first streamer to actually win a best picture Oscar.

The Oscars haven't totally overlooked Netflix. Its documentaries have been perennial nominees. The company also won an Oscar for documentary short film in 2017 for The White Helmets, about volunteer rescue workers in bomb-ravaged Syria, and it took home a feature-film documentary Oscar last year for Icarus, about doping among competitive cyclists. And Mudbound, a period drama, racked up four nominations last year.

But that pales in comparison to Netflix's Emmys track record for TV programming. Netflix tied juggernaut HBO for the most Emmy wins last year, and it beat HBO in the number of nominations for the first time.