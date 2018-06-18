Roku reportedly plans Amazon Channels-like feature

Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku may soon make the need to constantly log into different subscriptions go away.

Roku plans to launch a video subscription marketplace that can handle payments for different channels and services, Variety reported Monday. The feature will allow multiple subscription channels to run within a single app on Roku, which it also calls a channel.

The bundling of different channels and services will be similar to Amazon Channels on Fire TV devices, according to the entertainment industry news site. Amazon Channels pools video subscriptions in one place, making it easy for Prime members to subscribe to multiple channels at one. (Viewers, however, still need to pay for the different subscriptions.)

Roku isn't the only one catching on the trend. Apple's TV app also aims to cut out the middleman next year by giving users a a central place to watch videos from different services, according to a report last month from Bloomberg News. Apple said it would introduce a "zero sign-on" feature to the next version of its TVOS software to let you more seamlessly jump into different cable channels.

A Roku spokesman declined to comment.