Robots could replace humans in a quarter of US jobs by 2030

Getty Images

There's a lot of handwringing when it comes to the future of jobs.

A new report from the Brookings Institution, out Thursday, adds some additional projections to the pile of stats on whether we'll all be replaced by robots one day.

Among the report's main findings are that 25 percent of US employment will face what the report authors called "high exposure" to automation in the next few decades. That translates into about 36 million jobs. Another 36 percent (52 million) will face medium exposure.

"The discourse appears to be arriving at a more complicated, mixed understanding that suggests that automation will bring neither apocalypse nor utopia, but instead both benefits and stresses alike," the report says.

As far as the jobs most susceptible to automation, the report says there's not really a field you could get not that wouldn't be affected by automation and AI.

However, the most vulnerable jobs are those with "predictable physical and cognitive tasks." Meanwhile, jobs that tend to be more creative, require higher interpersonal social skills, or higher education are somewhat more secure. Generally, lower-wage jobs run a higher risk of getting automated.

There are also other factors like location to consider-- rural communities, for example, are more vulnerable. There are demographic implications, as well. Hispanic and black workers are also have greater exposure.