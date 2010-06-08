Road Trip Pic of the Day, 6/8: What is this?

Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Update (Wednesday, 9:17 a.m.): The answer is a fermentation vat at the Maker's Mark distillery in Loretto, Kentucky.

Think you have a good eye for identifying mysterious photographs? If so, you could win a prize in the CNET Road Trip Picture of the day challenge.

Later this month, I'll be starting Road Trip 2010, my fifth-annual journey around a region of the United States in search of the most interesting places one can visit. In past years, I've traveled a total of more than 18,000 miles in the Pacific Northwest, the Southwest, the Southeast, and the Rocky Mountain/Continental Divide region. And this year, I'll be touring the Northeast and visiting military bases, factories, research institutions, waterfalls, architectural wonders, and much more.

But for now, I want to see how good you are at discerning meaning from sparse amounts of information. So, if you're the first person to e-mail me (at daniel--dot--terdiman--at--cnet--dot--com and using the phrase "Picture of the Day" in the subject line) with the correct identification of what is in this picture, and where it's located, you could win a prize.

One caveat: No individual can win more than two prizes. At the end of the trip, I'll be drawing a name from among all the daily challenge winners and giving out something a little more substantial to that person.

For now, then, good luck.

