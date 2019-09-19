Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon: What it is, how to watch

Ben Gabbe/Savage X Fenty

Lining up your streaming plans for the weekend? Rihanna is headed to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. But don't expect her music. Expect her lingerie. Yup. In case you didn't know, the pop singer sells bras, underwear, bodysuits, leggings, sleepwear, slips, robes and other non-digital wearables, and they're about to make their way down the streaming runway. Here's everything you need to know about The Savage X Fenty Show.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

What is Savage X Fenty?

Enlarge Image Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video

It's the direct-to-consumer lingerie brand Rihanna and Techstyle Fashion Group launched in 2018. It's all about body-positivity and most items can be purchased for less than $60 (about £48, AU$87). Styles range from tame monochromatic microfiber garments to edgier lacy animal prints.

"My vision for Savage X has always been inclusivity, has always been having women feel confident and expressing themselves through a little lace, a little corsetry, a little T-shirt bra," Rihanna says of the line.

The brand got a $50 million infusion last month from rapper Jay-Z's venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners and growth-equity firm Avenir Growth Capital following a strong first year.

What's the Amazon show about?

It's a streaming version of Savage X Fenty's big, bold runway New York Fashion Week show last week at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The theatrical production featured bright lights, pulsating music and models of all colors, shapes, sizes, including two pregnant ones, sashaying through moving biomes. Big names on the catwalk included Rihanna herself, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani, Joan Smalls, Laverne Cox, Aquaria, Hailee Steinfeld, Vanessa Hudgens and Kacey Musgraves.

Performers included DJ Khaled, Diplo, Skrillex, Halsey, Big Sean, Migos, Fabolous and a few others. Think of it like Coachella for underwear.

Dimitrios Kambouris

"Calling the show a 'runway' would do it a disservice," reported Fashionista, one of the fashion publications in attendance. "It was a concert, a live music video set, a multi-disciplinary performance piece and a catwalk all rolled into one 40-minute long spectacular." Fashionista called the show "everything Victoria's Secret wishes it could be."

So even if you don't care much about bustiers and garter belts, it looks like you're in for a colorful show. Here's a teaser Amazon released Tuesday.

How can I watch it?

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries starting Sept. 20. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, you can get a 30-day trial. College students can get a six-month trial. Amazon is now selling the Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

Originally published Sept. 17.