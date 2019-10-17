Riedel wine glasses are insanely cheap today at Best Buy (yes, Best Buy)

Riedel

If you're in the wine business or just make it your business to drink wine, then you're almost certainly familiar with Riedel. The Austrian crystal company is one of the most well-known and trusted wine glass-makers in the world and has been for more than sixty years.

Right now would be an ideal to stock up before the holidays as a whole mess of stunning Riedel glassware is on sale (for today only) as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day. That includes 4-packs of red wine glasses, white wine glasses, bubbly glasses, highball glasses and a decanter (fancy!) all for just $10.

Considering these sets usually retail for $40 or more, it's a total steal. Check out our favorites below or see here for the full list of Riedel glassware on sale now.

Read more: Exclusive: Our favorite All-Clad cookware is up to 70% off right now | The best wine clubs and subscriptions for your taste

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy