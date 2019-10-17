CNET también está disponible en español.

Riedel wine glasses are insanely cheap today at Best Buy (yes, Best Buy)

Red wine, white wine, bubbly glasses and more.

Riedel

If you're in the wine business or just make it your business to drink wine, then you're almost certainly familiar with Riedel. The Austrian crystal company is one of the most well-known and trusted wine glass-makers in the world and has been for more than sixty years. 

Right now would be an ideal to stock up before the holidays as a whole mess of stunning Riedel glassware is on sale (for today only) as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day. That includes 4-packs of red wine glasses, white wine glasses, bubbly glasses, highball glasses and a decanter (fancy!) all for just $10. 

Considering these sets usually retail for $40 or more, it's a total steal. Check out our favorites below or see here for the full list of Riedel glassware on sale now.

Considering these sets usually retail for $40 or more, it's a total steal. Check out our favorites below or see here for the full list of Riedel glassware on sale now.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Riedel red wine glasses (4-pack): $10

You save $30
Best Buy

  

$10 at Best Buy

Riedel pinot noir glasses (4-pack): $10

You save $30
Best Buy

 

$10 at Best Buy

Riedel prosecco glasses (4-pack): $10

You save $30
Best Buy

 

$10 at Best Buy

Riedel highball glasses (4-pack): $10

You save $30
Best Buy

  

$10 at Best Buy

Riedel wine decanter: $10

You save $30
Best Buy

  

$10 at Best Buy

