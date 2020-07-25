Rick and Morty season 5 first look revealed by Adult Swim during SDCC 2020

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Rick and Morty's fifth season already looks like it will have near-death antics and maybe a real shot at love for Morty. The first footage from Rick and Morty's fifth season showcasing this along with other details from show co-creator Dan Harmon debuted Friday as part of Adult Swim's event held on Twitch.

While technically not part of Comic-Con@Home, the panel is timed up with the ongoing virtual replacement to San Diego Comic Con 2020.

That footage can be seen in the YouTube embed below, featuring Morty carrying a wounded Rick (whose injuries we do not yet know), an escape through a portal, a possible crash landing and Morty confessing his feelings to his crush Jessica.

On another note, Harmon also mentioned that for the first time in the show's history, the new season is ahead of schedule.

Now playing: Watch this: Rick and Morty Comic-Con exclusive toy unboxing

"We're basically done writing it; the only exception is I get on these Zoom edit sessions where we're kind of finalizing the finale of season 5," Harmon explained. "It's a crazy situation to be in because this show has notoriously kept everyone behind schedule."

Season 4 ended in May, however the season 5 premiere date of Rick and Morty has yet to be announced.