Rick and Morty gets 70-episode renewal

Season four of everyone's favorite time/universe-traveling supercriminal and his grandson is confirmed ... and so, most likely are season 5, 6 and 7.
Rick and Morty season three aired earlier last summer on Adult Swim, but it still sounds like we won't see any new episodes until 2019. In the meantime, keep yourself entertained by hunting down Szechuan sauce and its underwhelming flavor. Or maybe find these Pickle Rick pops, if you dare (the flavor can't be worse than the sauce, right?).
