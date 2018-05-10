Rick and Morty gets 70-episode renewal

Season 4 of the show following everyone's favorite time/universe-traveling supercriminal sociopath and his grandson is confirmed ... and so, most likely, are seasons 5 through 10. LET'S GET SCHWIFTY.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Rick and Morty season 3 aired earlier last summer on Adult Swim, but it still sounds like we won't see any new episodes until 2019. In the meantime, keep yourself entertained by hunting down Szechuan sauce and its underwhelming flavor. Or maybe find these Pickle Rick pops, if you dare (the flavor can't be worse than the sauce, right?).

The animated series was the No. 1 comedy on television last year with millennials (we out heeeeere), and with the pickup comes the announcement that the Rickmobile will be traveling the country again this year beginning next week in Atlanta.

If the show keeps its seasons to 10 episodes, 70 eps is a lot more seasons, but co-creator Dan Harmon told EW last year he wishes they had done 14-episode seasons.