Forget Szechuan sauce. Krispy Kreme is rolling out Rick and Morty-themed doughnuts and a shake.
For the next month, Australian Krispy Kreme-goers will be able to try a Pickle Rick doughnut, a Simple Rick's wafer cookie doughnut, a Strawberry Smiggles doughnut and a Fleeb Juice shake, the company posted on Instagram Monday. Let's hope the Pickle Rick pastry doesn't taste too much like a dill.
This isn't Rick and Morty's first food tie-in. Pringles released Pickle Rick chips in December. Fans also have also shown a particular affinity for McDonald's Szechuan dipping sauce, and got outraged in 2018 when they couldn't get ahold of the "Rick and Morty"-endorsed sauce because of limited quantities at the fast-food chain.
Rick and Morty is in its fourth season on Cartoon Network.
Discuss: Rick and Morty fans can bite into Krispy Kreme Pickle Rick doughnuts
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.