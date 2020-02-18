Rick and Morty fans can bite into Krispy Kreme Pickle Rick doughnuts

Screenshot by Erin Carson/CNET

Forget Szechuan sauce. Krispy Kreme is rolling out Rick and Morty-themed doughnuts and a shake.

For the next month, Australian Krispy Kreme-goers will be able to try a Pickle Rick doughnut, a Simple Rick's wafer cookie doughnut, a Strawberry Smiggles doughnut and a Fleeb Juice shake, the company posted on Instagram Monday. Let's hope the Pickle Rick pastry doesn't taste too much like a dill.

This isn't Rick and Morty's first food tie-in. Pringles released Pickle Rick chips in December. Fans also have also shown a particular affinity for McDonald's Szechuan dipping sauce, and got outraged in 2018 when they couldn't get ahold of the "Rick and Morty"-endorsed sauce because of limited quantities at the fast-food chain.

Rick and Morty is in its fourth season on Cartoon Network.