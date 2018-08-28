Rick and Morty duo lands alien animated comedy at Hulu

Rick and Morty fans are on a roll of good news, and here's more. Series co-creator Justin Roiland and writer/producer Mike McMahan will be creating a new Hulu original series, Solar Opposites.

In a tweet sent Tuesday, the streaming network described the new show as "an adult animated series about aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America," and said it would debut in 2020.

According to Deadline, Roiland will also lead the voice cast, playing characters named Terry and Korvo. Other characters will be played by Sean Giambrone, who voiced Jeff on the animated show Clarence, and Mary Mack, who's done voice work on Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Golan the Insatiable. A report from Variety says Hulu has agreed to two seasons.

McMahan corrected fans who were confused about the new show, perhaps assuming it was coming from Roiland and the other Rick and Morty co-creator, Dan Harmon.

"Guys- this is not about THE Rick & Morty duo," McMahan wrote in a tweet. "It's a NEW duo. Who knows how many duos are hiding at Rick & Morty???"

There's been plenty of good news for Rick and Morty fans since the animated Adult Swim show went back into production for those promised 70 episodes. Just last week, a tiny teaser for Rick and Morty transformed the mad scientist grandpa and his hapless grandson into anime superheroes.

And the Adult Swim Festival, which will be held in LA on on Oct. 6-7, has added a Rick and Morty-themed concert, called The Rick and Morty Musical Ricksperience.

Rick and Morty is expected to return to Adult Swim in 2019.