Richard Branson reportedly resigns as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One

Josh Miller/CNET

Richard Branson is stepping down as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One, saying the company needs a "more hands-on" leader for its transportation projects, according to a Reuters report Monday.

This comes after Branson earlier this month cut ties with Saudi Arabia along with several other US companies, following the disappearance and alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Branson's blog post. Saudi Arabia last week reportedly terminated a planned deal with Virgin Hyperloop One, according to the Financial Times.

"At our stage of development, he felt the company needs a more hands-on Chairman. The Virgin seat will be transitioned to another Virgin Group Executive, Patrick McCall," said a Virgin Hyperloop One spokeswoman in an email statement. "We thank Richard for his leadership and vision as Chairman. We are continuing to work in partnership with the Virgin Group to advance our first projects globally."

Virgin Hyperloop One's biggest shareholder, Dubai's DP World, said the company is looking for a new chairman, Reuters reported. The United Arab Emirates is among the countries where the company has a project planned.