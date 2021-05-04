Bill and Melinda Gates to separate Star Wars deals for May the 4th Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus DogeCoin tops 50 cents Google Doodle for Hisaye Yamamoto Stimulus check updates Last-minute Mother's Day gifts
Resident Evil Village is $10 off at Walmart

It'll cost you $60 instead of the usual $70.

tall-lady-resident-evil-village

Resident Evil Village is hitting PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X, S and One on Friday, and Walmart is currently selling it for $10 cheaper than other retailers. The standard edition of the game will set you back $60.

Get it on PS5
Get it on PS4
Get it on Xbox

It's the eighth entry in the mainline Resident Evil series, and continues the story of Ethan Winters after the events of 2017's Resident Evil 7. After a dark encounter with longtime series protagonist Chris Redfield, Ethan is forced to explore a mysterious European village as he tries to save his daughter.