Resident Evil Village is $10 off at Walmart

Resident Evil Village is hitting PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X, S and One on Friday, and Walmart is currently selling it for $10 cheaper than other retailers. The standard edition of the game will set you back $60.
It's the eighth entry in the mainline Resident Evil series, and continues the story of Ethan Winters after the events of 2017's Resident Evil 7. After a dark encounter with longtime series protagonist Chris Redfield, Ethan is forced to explore a mysterious European village as he tries to save his daughter.