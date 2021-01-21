Resident Evil Village comes out May 7, gets new trailer

Resident Evil Village hits PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC on May 7, developer Capcom revealed during a Thursday livestream. We also got an intriguing new trailer and our first taste of gameplay.

The PS5 is getting an exclusive playable demo, in which you play as a character called the Maiden, on Thursday, with a different demo coming to other platforms in the spring. If you buy the PS4 or Xbox One version, you can upgrade to the next-gen one for free.

It'll also come with a multiplayer component called RE:Verse, in which you battle it out as classic characters like Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy.

The game is a direct sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7 and returns to that game's first-person perspective. It'll see Ethan Winters exploring a creepy European village. His wife, Mia, and longtime series protagonist Chris Redfield also showed up in last June's shocking reveal trailer.

The original game came out on PlayStation back in 1996, so 2021 marks the series' 25th anniversary. We already know there's a movie coming in September, along with live-action and CGI animated shows hitting Netflix.