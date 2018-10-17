Marvel

Pound for pound, dollar for dollar, I can think of few movie series as relentlessly entertaining as Marvel's. Scratch that: I can think of no movie series as relentlessly entertaining as Marvel's.

Although the timing is weird -- there are no new releases scheduled until Captain Marvel arrives in March -- Amazon Prime subscribers can, for a limited time, rent half a dozen Marvel movies for $1.99 each (and one more for $2.99). Here's the list, followed by some Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) viewing tips from yours truly.

Ant-Man (Plus Bonus Features)

Ant-Man and the Wasp ($2.99)

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War (Plus Bonus Features)

The Avengers

Thor: Ragnorok

And just for good measure, here's The Incredibles for $1.99 as well.

The usual terms apply for rentals like these: After you make your purchase, you've got 30 days to start the movie. Once that happens, you've got three days to finish it -- and rewatch it if you like.

It's worth noting that you can already watch Thor: Ragnarok on Netflix if you have a subscription -- along with Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange.

What's more, if you're looking to own these movies rather than just renting them, check out your local Redbox. Very often you can buy used DVDs and Blu-rays on the cheap. Thor: Ragnarok, for example, is available on Blu-ray for just $4.99, at least in my neck of the woods. (Pricing may vary depending on where you live.)

Last thing: Name your all-time favorite Marvel movie! I'm split between the first Iron Man and The Avengers -- both are just exceptional.

