Relive Wondercon 2017 with impressive cosplay video

Just because you couldn't attend this year's Wondercon 2017 in Anaheim, California, doesn't mean you can't appreciate some of the best cosplaying moments.

This new video from Sneaky Zebra, posted April 6 on YouTube, showcases the convention's most impressive cosplay costumes, accompanied by the song "Do Something Crazy" by Outasight.

Watch the video to see fans dressed as the Joker, Batgirl, Deadpool, Tony Stark, Guinan, Thrawn, John Wick, Princess Leia, Wolverine, Star-Lord, Jack Sparrow, Spider-Man, Captain America, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, the Riddler, Link, Flash, Captain EO, Pokemon, Rey and Wonder Woman, just to name some of the characters who showed up.

How many different characters can you spot?