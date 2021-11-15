Reese's new biggest ever peanut butter cup is... very big

Hershey

Okay, to begin with -- it's not really a pie.

Reese's is calling its new gigantic Reese's peanut-butter cup a "Thanksgiving pie," but I've been to dozens of Thanksgiving dinners, and this isn't a pie.

The 3.4-pound, 9-inch Reese's peanut-butter cup is ginormous (that's surely the technical term for it), but there's no flaky crust or lattice top or anything -- it's simply a peanut-butter cup that's been put under some mad scientist's growth ray or something. I know because the company sent me a freebie, and it's heavier than my laptop computer (a 13-inch MacBook Pro that weighs in at just three pounds).

Unfortunately, the mutant Reese's cup that's not really a pie (but all Reese's cups kinda look like dollhouse-size pies, so they got that going for them) is no longer available. Only 3,000 of the gigantic goodies were available for sale on Monday at Hershey's online store, and they sold out right away.

I haven't dared cut into mine yet, but I admit I'm super curious. The ratio of chocolate to peanut butter is what makes or breaks a Reese's peanut-butter cup. (Online fans have broken this down big time.) It's just perfect in the standard PB cup, but I'm less fond of the larger or mini cups because of the ratio differences. The sheer size of the megaton version seems like it'll throw off that perfection, as there's bound to be extra chocolate around the edges and then a long march of peanut butter straight in to the center.

Even though it's not, to me, a pie, I plan to set it out on the table for T-Day dinner and ask all the guests to weigh in on the choco-PB proportions. Even if they're not as perfect as the standard-size PB cup, chocolate and peanut butter remain two things for which I'm very thankful.