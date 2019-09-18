Reddit is back online after outage

SOPA Images / Getty Images

Reddit is back online after an outage on Wednesday afternoon, according to Down Detector. A map showed major issues across the US, UK and Australia.

"All of our servers are busy right now," a message on Reddit read during the outage, along with a 503 error. "Please try again in a minute."

At one point, Down Detector showed more than 20,000 reports. The issues appear to have lasted for no more than a couple hours.

In typical "my favorite social media platform is down" fashion, Reddit users flocked to Twitter to express their frustration and make sure they weren't going crazy.

"That moment when you leave #Reddit for Twitter to see if @Reddit is down or if it's just you, lol," one user tweeted.

"Reddit is down???" someone else tweeted. "What am i supposed to do?? 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 work?"

Some people just couldn't cope.

"Someone...please....Reddit is down...Send help," one tweet reads.

Reddit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published Sept. 18 at 3:37 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:44 p.m. PT: Adds tweets.

Update, 3:59 p.m. PT: Adds that Reddit is back online.