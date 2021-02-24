Reddit is back up after suffering a major outage

Angela Lang/CNET

The social website Reddit is up and running again after suffering a brief but major outage on Wednesday.

The site went down as GameStop's stock shot up by more than 100% Wednesday afternoon following news on Tuesday that Jim Bell, the retailer's chief financial officer, is resigning. The subreddit r/WallStreetBets, which saw a flurry of activity on Wednesday, has been the major hub for retail investors during an odd saga involving GameStop stock that's taken place over the last month.

It's unclear if the outage and the stock surge were related, and a Reddit spokeswoman didn't respond to requests for comment.

The outage began a little after 1 p.m. PT and lasted for about an hour. It affected Reddit's service on both the web and mobile apps, the company said.

"We've observed a recovery and our systems are healthy -- reddit is operational again," the company wrote on Twitter.