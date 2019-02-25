Record-breaking Despacito seduces YouTube viewers over 6 billion times

How many of Despacito's more than 6 billion views are you personally responsible for?

Fans of the bouncy Spanish-language hit from Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee keep upping the view count for the record-breaking music video.

Despacito's latest milestone (6,004,212,103 views as of Monday morning) makes it the first YouTube video to top that gaudy views number. For comparison, Psy's earworm Gangnam Style is sitting at 3.3 billion and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You has edged over 4 billion.

The heavyweight champion of YouTube videos previously set the record for the most-streamed song of all time in 2017 and later blew past 5 billion video views in April 2018. It took less than a year to pull in a billion more sets of eyeballs.

Despacito first arrived on YouTube in January 2017, so it's only taken it about two years to hit its remarkable milestone. Views works out to nearly 8 million views per day.

If you don't speak Spanish, you may have missed the song's message about getting undressed and trespassing danger zones. But that's OK. It's got a beat, and you and YouTube's more than 1 billion users can dance to it. Over and over again.