Razer leak exposed thousands of customers' private data, report says

Razer users had sensitive data like their full name, email, phone number, billing and shipping address left unprotected.

Razer's leak exposed thousands of gamers' data. 

 Chesnot/Getty Images

An accidental data leak by Razer, a global gaming hardware manufacturing company, left over 100,000 gamers' data exposed for over a month. The leak exposed information like the user's full name, email, phone number, billing and shipping address, as well as order details and internal customer information, according to a report from security researcher Volodymyr Diachenko on Sept. 10. 

Razer wasn't immediately available for comment, but provided an update in Diachenko's report. Razer told Diachenko that credit card information and passwords weren't exposed. The leak was repaired on Sept. 9. 

"We would like to thank you, sincerely apologize for the lapse and have taken all necessary steps to fix the issue as well as conduct a thorough review of our IT security and systems," Razer said in the statement to Diachenko. "We remain committed to ensure the digital safety and security of all our customers." 