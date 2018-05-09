I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter. They take shit down off my page with out notifying me. #censorthesenuts pic.twitter.com/JFEeebpubq — 50cent (@50cent) May 9, 2018

Rapper 50 Cent took to Twitter Wednesday to announce he's going to delete his Instagram account, saying the company takes down his posts without notifying him.

Sure, people delete their social accounts every day, but this is different: 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) had 17,543,308 followers at the time of this writing. He also had 1,718 pictures uploaded to date.

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.