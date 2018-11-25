Ralph Breaks the Internet also breaks the Thanksgiving box office

Disney

Big-handed Ralph is now right behind magic-handed Queen Elsa.

Ralph Breaks the Internet earned an estimated $84.5 million at the box office over the holiday weekend, landing as the No.2 Thanksgiving opening behind only 2013's Frozen. The sequel is also the third-biggest Thanksgiving weekend performance overall, trailing The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Frozen.

The sequel also received mostly positive reviews on Metacritic.

CNET's Mike Sorrentino called it a "fantastic sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph that makes the most of its world wide web setting without being beholden to it."

The Thanksgiving holiday has proven delicious for Disney over the years, as Walt Disney Studios now holds the top five five-day Thanksgiving weekend debuts of all time. The top three all came from Disney Animation.

Creed II trailed Ralph in second-place for the holiday weekend, earning $55.8 million. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which returned viewers to J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe, was in third place with $42.9 million.