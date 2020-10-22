Quibi

Note: Quibi is shutting down, the company said Wednesday, without providing details on how long it will keep the lights on. We'll update this FAQ as more details are confirmed.

Quibi is a mobile-first subscription video service in the US and Canada, and yes, it was yet another new streaming service vying for your money. But Quibi was a little different than the rest. Quibi staked $1.75 billion on ultraexpensive, star-studded shows -- all of which came in episodic nuggets shorter than 10 minutes and were designed to be watched on your phone.

In less than seven months, it failed.

Quibi would be a risky bet even in normal times. But Quibi, which launched April 6, rolled out its a mobile-only concept just a couple weeks after the pandemic locked down large swaths of North America, trapping people in their homes. People can watch Quibi at home on their phones, of course, but Quibi's bet on exclusively mobile, short-form video was premised on people gobbling up these "quick bite" episodes while out and about.

After it launched without any support to watch Quibi's programming on televisions, the company scrambled as users complained about not being able to watch its shows on the biggest screen in the house. It also launched without simple, easy ways to share or meme its shows on social media, stunting virality and word of mouth (Golden Arm excluded.)

Quibi also ramped up in the middle of a wave of new streaming services, as tech and media giants all rush to be the one shaping the future of video. That means Quibi was competing for your subscription dollars against heavy-duty upstarts like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock and HBO Max, as well as established players like Netflix. This intensifying competiton coincided with record unemployment, forcing families everywhere to re-evaluate how many services they pay for -- and which ones to cut.

And of course, $5-a-month Quibi faced a Goliath in YouTube, the pioneer of free, short-form video online that draws in more than 2 billion viewers every month.

Still, Quibi believed its unconventional strategy -- very expensive, star-packed programming released in 10-minute-or-less episodes that you can watch only on mobile devices like your phone -- would hit a sweet spot. It had the backing of all the major Hollywood studios and a seemingly endless litany of film, TV, music and sports stars making shows. It's also brought T-Mobile on board to offer free subscriptions to some wireless customers.

Quibi has recruited a who's who of stars to work on its programming, including Chrissy Teigen, Lebron James, Dwayne Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Chance the Rapper, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Zac Efron, Tina Fey, Liam Hemsworth and husband-and-wife combo Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (but on different shows), along with a bazillion others. It's also lured in big-name filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Catherine Hardwicke and Ridley Scott to make series.

But Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, the former chief of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, said before launch that Quibi was willing to change if need be. And as it struggled to sign up people at the pace it hoped, some of those changes became reality.

The most significant change is widening its device support beyond mobile. The company added support for Apple's AirPlay in May to stream its programming on some TV screens, and in June, Quibi updated its Android and iOS apps to cast to Google's Chromecast and Chromecast-integrated TVs. In October, it added support for TV-streaming devices proper, releasing apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Quibi also added the ability to screenshot its shows in July, which would allow viewers to more easily share and meme its programming.

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was the head of Disney's movie division in the '80s and '90s and co-founded Dreamworks Animation, initially said the coronavirus' effect on people's viewing habits would be neutral to Quibi. But he later blamed the pandemic for "everything that has gone wrong" with Quibi's rough start. In the end, as he and Whitman announced their decision to shut Quibi down, they acknowledged the fundamental concept may have been flawed.

"Quibi is not succeeding. Likely for one of two reasons: because the idea itself wasn't strong enough to justify a standalone streaming service or because of our timing," Whitman and Katzenberg said in a joint open letter. "Unfortunately, we will never know but we suspect it's been a combination of the two."

They were also contrite about their failure.

"All that is left now is to offer a profound apology for disappointing you and, ultimately, for letting you down," they wrote.

Read below for the finer details on what Quibi is and how it (sorta) rose and (epically) fell.

OK, WTF is a quibi?

Quibi with a capital "Q" refers to the service, but all-lower-case quibi is the word the company invented for its short-form episodes, which all run about 10 minutes or less.

It's a mashup of the words "quick bites," since the videos are supposed to be bite-size morsels of video.

But don't pronounce the end of quibi like the beginning of "bites." If you can rhyme it with the word "alibi," you're pronouncing this made-up word totally wrong. You're supposed to pronounce the end of quibi with a long e, like the end of "wasabi." Obviously.

When did it come out?

Quibi launched April 6 in the US and Canada.

Some other countries will be able to get Quibi's ad-free US version if it's available in their app store, without giving specifics. So if you live outside the US and Canada, check your Google Play Store and Apple App Store for the Quibi app to see what comes up.

Quibi's leaders said that Quibi was designed from the beginning to be a global service, with global rights to stream its shows. But that expansion obviously won't happen now.

How long will Quibi's service stay available to watch?

Quibi hasn't specified how long Quibi will remain up and operational to stream. Quibi said subscribers will receive separate notifications about the final date they can watch the service.

Quibi had already scheduled new programming to premiere next month: The second season of prank show Punk'd, its most popular title at launch, was set to come out Nov. 16. A week before that, Quibi was supposed to debut a new show from the Russo Brothers, known for directing Marvel blockbusters including Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing movie ever.

What happens to all the shows Quibi released? What about shows made for Quibi that haven't come out yet?

The fates of Quibi's shows is also unclear. Quibi doesn't own the programming on its service, according to reports. Under creator-friendly deals, many of its shows were made on Quibi's dime, and then Quibi licensed the programming for two-year periods of exclusivity. After two years elapsed, these deals allowed Quibi to continue streaming the programming on its service, but the creator could also then distribute the show elsewhere. It's unclear if the two-year exclusive period for Quibi would still be enforced once Quibi shuts down.

However long it takes for content creators to regain the rights these shows, it's likely that this programming will be scattered to the wind, with some programs potentially popping up elsewhere for viewers to watch and some disappearing into the ether.

How much does Quibi cost?

Quibi's cheapest tier is $5 a month and includes advertising. Its ad-free tier is $8 a month. Quibi doesn't offer annual subscriptions.

Quibi offered 90-day free trials for people who signed up anytime before May 1. After that passed, Quibi's standard free trial narrowed to two weeks, which still stands for anyone who wants to check out the service before it shutters.

Quibi

To compare costs, Netflix -- the world's dominant subscription video service, which never has ads -- offers its cheapest subscription at $9 a month in the US, one dollar more than ad-free Quibi. Disney Plus costs $7 a month in the US without any advertising, a buck cheaper.

And YouTube, of course, is free with advertising.

On the ad-supported version, Quibi has said the service has about two and a half minutes of ads per hour.

And T-Mobile offered a free subscription to Quibi's ad-supported tier to wireless customers who have two or more lines on a post-paid plan, in a deal called Quibi on Us.

What devices can stream Quibi?



Originally, Quibi launch with support only for mobile devices like phones or tablets. No TVs. No web viewing. Basically, Quibi was designed initially to be watched in an app only on devices with screens that can easily rotate.

Quibi has apps for both Apple's iOS and Google's Android system. An app for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch is available in Apple's App Store, and you can get the Android app in the Google Play Store.

But since then, the company has widened the ability to watch on television screens. It added support for Apple's AirPlay in May to stream its programming on some TV screens, and earlier in June, Quibi updated its Android and iOS apps to cast to Google's Chromecast and Chromecast-integrated TVs. In October, it added support for TV-streaming devices proper, releasing apps for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

What product features does the service include?

Quibi

Quibi loudly touted its mobile viewing technology called Turnstyle. It lets a program dynamically react when viewers flip between portrait or landscape mode. That means that no matter how you're holding your mobile device, the video will take up the full screen, rather than minimizing to a small section. For most shows on Quibi, that means the program was shot and edited to crop well when you flip to portrait, the most natural way to hold a phone screen.

But some programs are using Turnstyle in clever ways: A thriller series called Wireless shows the filmed action of the story when you look at it in landscape -- but when you rotate into portrait, you can see what's happening on the character's device while the story is playing out.

Beyond Turnstyle, here are some of Quibi's more routine product details:

Quibi's highest image resolution is 1080p, so it lacks it Ultra HD or high-dynamic range formats that are very important for content you'd be watching on a television. Like most streaming services, Quibi has a ladder of lower resolutions that dynamically change to reflect whatever bitrate your device can handle.

Quibi is meant as a personal service, so it doesn't allow a single account to have different profiles for different viewers.



As such, Quibi also limits every account to one simultaneous stream. That's the same as Netflix's $9 basic account, but other services like Disney Plus allow as many as four people to be streaming from one $7-a-month account at the same time.

Quibi has unlimited downloads to watch anything on the service offline.

How is Quibi releasing its shows?

Quibi had more than 50 titles available at launch, and the catalog expanded from there. Every Quibi series will release new episodes every weekday until that series is complete -- and some ongoing daily shows have episodes drop on the weekend too. CEO Whitman has said Quibi isn't rigid about this release strategy. If subscribers demonstrate an appetite to binge, Quibi would be willing to drop full seasons at once, similar to Netflix.

Quibi has three categories of programming: Movies in Chapters, Unscripted and Docs and Daily Essentials. At launch, Quibi will have the first three episodes of its Movies in Chapters and Unscripted/Docs series available for mini-binges. Across these three categories, Quibi has said it will be releasing more than three hours of new programming every day.

Brand new series debut on Quibi every Monday. In the first year, Quibi originally planned to have 175 original shows, totaling about 8,500 episodes.

Of its three categories, Movies in Chapters are the service's scripted shows, typically big-budget projects with big-name talent. These are programs like #Freerayshawn, a drama starring Laurence Fishburne that earned Quibi two Creative Arts Emmys for acting. Another one is Most Dangerous Game, a thriller reimagining the classic short story starring The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth.

Quibi

Quibi was making 35 of these Movies in Chapters this year, and the company has said it would release one new episode of Movies in Chapter daily on the service.

Unscripted and Docs are Quibi programming that are, well, unscripted shows and documentary series. It covers a range of reality-style shows; game shows and competitions; talk shows; food, travel and culture docs; and a variety of other genres.

Quibi has said it would release five episodes in the Unscripted and Docs category every day.

Finally, the company will be dropping 25 so-called Daily Essentials every weekday. They focus on news and information, as well as lifestyle programming like a daily horoscope, a recap of the previous night's late night shows and meditation videos. These are also shorter than Quibi's other kinds of programming; Daily Essentials are five to six minutes. The company has partnered with the likes of NBC News, the BBC, TMZ, Telemundo, Polygon and the Weather Channel to make Daily Essentials, as well as developing some originally.

Daily Essentials will have new episodes at least every weekday. Some titles release more than one episode daily, like an NBC News snippets that land twice daily; and other titles will drop new episodes on weekends too.