NFTs featuring previously unreleased "secrets" from Quentin Tarantino's iconic 1994 film Pulp Fiction will be auctioned off in the coming weeks, the filmmaker announced Tuesday.

NFTs are nonfungible tokens that exist on a blockchain and function like deeds of ownership for digital property. In the case of Pulp Fiction, each NFT will be tied to pages from Tarantino's original handwritten script of the film that reveal new information about the process of developing the story.

"For instance, the character that John Travolta plays, Vincent... he wasn't Vincent originally," Tarantino explained on stage at the NFT.NYC conference in New York City. "All the misspellings, all the weird doodles, all the weird notes to myself that are written in this thing, it's all there."

Tarantino said a series of NFTs will be tied to seven scenes from the film and that the first will be auctioned off "in about a month."

The digital collectibles will be on the Secret Network, which maintains its own blockchain apart from the popular Ethereum network on which most NFTs are created.

Secret bills its NFTs as "a new asset class of nonfungible tokens, enhanced with privacy and access control features to create hidden content and experiences."

Whereas Ethereum transactions are viewable on a public ledger, Secret NFTs can be purchased anonymously, and the hidden data connected to each token can also remain secret.

"When you get it, it's yours," Tarantino said, adding that the owner of each NFT would be free to keep all of its secrets or reveal them to the world.

The director's brief appearance at the conference to make the announcement ended awkwardly when he refused to take questions from the audience. But he received warm applause nonetheless.

The NFTs will be auctioned off on the popular OpenSea NFT marketplace.