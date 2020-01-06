Enlarge Image NASA/Christina Koch

Us Earth-bound folks got to experience the annual Quadrantid meteor shower this month as a show of bright lights shooting across the dark night sky. The astronauts on board the International Space Station saw these same meteors, but with a very different backdrop.

"Can you see shooting starts [sic] from space? Turns out, yes!" NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted on Monday along with a composite image showing what the Quadrantids look like from space.

Can you see shooting starts from space? Turns out, yes! The first meteor shower of the decade and we were lucky enough to catch it from the @Space_Station along with the northern lights. This is a composite image of a few of the #quadrantids as they blazed into the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/ETdMRK1d86 — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) January 6, 2020

Koch's view is a multi-layered delight. It has the scenic meteor streaks, a glittering puddle of city lights and the ectoplasm-green glow of the Northern Lights aurora along the horizon.

The ISS crew witnesses and documents what's happening down below, both tragedies and wonders. This meteor shower definitely counts as a wonder.

Originally published Jan. 6, 9:26 a.m. PT.