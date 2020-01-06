Us Earth-bound folks got to experience the annual Quadrantid meteor shower this month as a show of bright lights shooting across the dark night sky. The astronauts on board the International Space Station saw these same meteors, but with a very different backdrop.
"Can you see shooting starts [sic] from space? Turns out, yes!" NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted on Monday along with a composite image showing what the Quadrantids look like from space.
Koch's view is a multi-layered delight. It has the scenic meteor streaks, a glittering puddle of city lights and the ectoplasm-green glow of the Northern Lights aurora along the horizon.
The ISS crew witnesses and documents what's happening down below, both tragedies and wonders. This meteor shower definitely counts as a wonder.
Originally published Jan. 6, 9:26 a.m. PT.
Discuss: Quadrantid meteor shower looks like pure magic in astronaut's view from ISS
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.