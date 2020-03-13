Put Alexa in your car and living room with this Echo Auto and Echo Dot bundle for $60

Amazon

The one place you really need a hands-free voice assistant is the same place you generally only get Siri -- your car. And no offense to Siri, but I think she's pretty terrible at almost everything. Android users thankfully have access to Google Assistant, but even so, Alexa is the AI that has stolen my heart. Last year, Amazon introduced Echo Auto, an admittedly imperfect gadget that gives you hands-free access to Alexa via your phone. Regularly priced at $50 all by itself, for a limited time you can get .

The Echo Auto only comes in one version, but you can choose any color for your Dot, which is a nice touch.

I'm sure you're already familiar with the Dot (but here's a CNET review of the Dot 3rd Gen just in case), but the Echo Auto might need a little explaining. It's a small device -- really, just a platform for a slew of microphones optimized for road noise -- that you can affix to an air vent or otherwise secure somewhere in your car. You then plug it into your car's power outlet and sync it with your phone's Alexa app. From there, you can talk to Alexa via your car's Bluetooth audio system. For a thorough overview of how well the system works, read CNET's hand-on experience with Echo Auto.

If you have an older car with a terrible touchscreen interface (or no interface at all), Echo Auto might be a handy way to simplify the way you control music, open maps and get other information. And if you need a spare Dot anyway, saving $40 in the process sounds like a good deal to me.

Now playing: Watch this: Taking Amazon's $50 Echo Auto for a test-drive