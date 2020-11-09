PS5 trailer reveals Horizon Forbidden West expected in second half of 2021

We'll likely see Horizon Forbidden West hit PS5 in the second half of 2021, a launch trailer for the next-gen Sony console revealed on Monday. The new PlayStation comes out this Thursday in the US and Australia, and Nov. 19 in the UK.

It'll presumably come out on PS4 at the same time. The PS5's SSD means the game, which is a sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, will have "virtually no loading screens," game director Mathijs de Jonge said previously.

The trailer hypes a bunch of PlayStation-exclusive games, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls (both of which are available at launch), as well as Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal (expected to come out in the first half of next year).