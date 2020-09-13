PS5 showcase event: Start time, how to watch online and what to expect

Sony

A PlayStation 5 "digital showcase" is coming Wednesday, to show more of the games coming to the next-gen console, Sony said early Saturday. It's likely that the company will also reveal the PS5's price and release date, after its rival Microsoft did with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

"Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)," Sony wrote in its blog post.

Start Time

The PS5 showcase event will take place...

US

1pm PDT on Wednesday 16th Sept

4pm EDT on Wednesday 16th Sept

UK

9pm BST on Wednesday 16th Sept

Australia

6am AEST on Thursday 17th Sept

How to watch online

Sony will be streaming the even live on its official site here, but you can expect Sony to also host that livestream on its YouTube channel and its Twitch channel.

We'll also embed the live stream on this very page, so you'll be able to watch the PS5 showcase event right here!

What to expect

Considering Microsoft laid all its cards on the table regarding the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, you'd have assume Sony will provide a price point and a release date for the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. We're getting pretty close to the holiday season, so it'd be nice to know how much the consoles will cost.

We can also expect to see more footage of games shows in previous PS5 livestream events. Hopefully that means more Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We might even get to see more of that juicy Demon's Souls remake.

Rumours are also swirling that we could see a major Final Fantasy announcement being made at the PS5 showcase event.

Personally I just want to see some sort of From Software reveal. Let's get some Elden Ring action please.