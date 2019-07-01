PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: This generation's best-selling games in the US so far

Nintendo

NPD Group tracks video game sales in the US, and on Monday released a refreshed list of the best-selling games on each current-generation console. You may be surprised to know that the top-selling game on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was a game originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: Grand Theft Auto V. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took the Switch's top spot.

The rest of the lists were comprised mostly of franchise titles, which will come as no surprise. Call of Duty: WWII, Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4 were all top-five best sellers on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, along with Red Dead Redemption II (which took No. 2 on PS4 and No. 5 on Xbox One).

Exclusives appear to hit harder on the PS4, with Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War being the sixth and eighth best-selling games respectively on Sony's console. Microsoft's top 10 included no exclusives. Sorry, Master Chief.

As you'd expect, it's very much a Mario party over in Nintendo Switch land. Mario games took five of the top 10 spots. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was No. 2, while Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! made No. 7 and 8 respectively. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, meanwhile, came in third.

Check out the full lists below:

PlayStation 4

Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Marvel's Spider-Man Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare God of War (2018) NBA 2K18 Battlefield 1

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Party Splatoon 2 Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Xbox One

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops III Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Star Wars Battlefront (2015) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Destiny 2

