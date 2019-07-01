CNET también está disponible en español.

PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: This generation's best-selling games in the US so far

Rockstar reigns.

mario

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Nintendo Switch's top performer in the US.

 Nintendo

NPD Group tracks video game sales in the US, and on Monday released a refreshed list of the best-selling games on each current-generation console. You may be surprised to know that the top-selling game on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was a game originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: Grand Theft Auto V. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took the Switch's top spot.

The rest of the lists were comprised mostly of franchise titles, which will come as no surprise. Call of Duty: WWII, Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4 were all top-five best sellers on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, along with Red Dead Redemption II (which took No. 2 on PS4 and No. 5 on Xbox One).

Exclusives appear to hit harder on the PS4, with Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War being the sixth and eighth best-selling games respectively on Sony's console. Microsoft's top 10 included no exclusives. Sorry, Master Chief.

As you'd expect, it's very much a Mario party over in Nintendo Switch land. Mario games took five of the top 10 spots. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was No. 2, while Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! made No. 7 and 8 respectively. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, meanwhile, came in third.

Check out the full lists below:

PlayStation 4

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Call of Duty: WWII
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  6. Marvel's Spider-Man
  7. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  8. God of War (2018)
  9. NBA 2K18
  10. Battlefield 1

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario Kart 8
  2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Super Mario Odyssey
  5. Super Mario Party
  6. Splatoon 2
  7. Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
  8. Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!
  9. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Xbox One

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: WWII
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  5. Red Dead Redemption II
  6. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  7. Battlefield 1
  8. Star Wars Battlefront (2015)
  9. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  10. Destiny 2
