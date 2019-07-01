PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: This generation's best-selling games in the US so far

NPD Group tracks video game sales in the US, and on Monday released a refreshed list of the best-selling games on each current-generation console. You may be surprised to know that the top-selling game on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was a game originally released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360: Grand Theft Auto V. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took the Switch's top spot.
The rest of the lists were comprised mostly of franchise titles, which will come as no surprise. Call of Duty: WWII, Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4 were all top-five best sellers on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, along with Red Dead Redemption II (which took No. 2 on PS4 and No. 5 on Xbox One).
Exclusives appear to hit harder on the PS4, with Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War being the sixth and eighth best-selling games respectively on Sony's console. Microsoft's top 10 included no exclusives. Sorry, Master Chief.
As you'd expect, it's very much a Mario party over in Nintendo Switch land. Mario games took five of the top 10 spots. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was No. 2, while Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! made No. 7 and 8 respectively. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, meanwhile, came in third.
Check out the full lists below:
PlayStation 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- God of War (2018)
- NBA 2K18
- Battlefield 1
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario Party
- Splatoon 2
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Xbox One
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- Star Wars Battlefront (2015)
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Destiny 2
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch: This generation's best-selling games in the US so far
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.