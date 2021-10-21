Prop gun kills cinematographer on set of Alec Baldwin's Rust

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks

A cinematographer was killed and director injured Thursday when a prop gun discharged on the set of Alec Baldwin's western movie Rust while filming in New Mexico.

Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin," according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office.

Hutchins died after being transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Souza was injured and taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he's undergoing treatment.

No arrests or charges have been filed in relation with the incident, according to the office. The incident remains under an "open and active" investigation.

"We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on a production called 'Rust' in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," John Lindley, the president of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, said in a statement (via Variety).

"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family."

The sheriff's office confirmed that two people were shot and it's investigating the incident.

"The Santa Fe County sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust.' According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

The office added that the shooting occurred "during filming of a scene."

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

Hutchins, 42, had worked on many short films, as well as 2020 mystery thriller Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello. In 2019, American Cinematographer magazine named her one of their rising stars.

Baldwin's representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Set in 1880s Kansas, Rust follows a 13 year-old boy who goes on the run with his long estranged grandfather Harland Rust, played by Baldwin, after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher. Souza writes and directs the western, which also stars Jensen Ackles, Frances Fisher, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel.